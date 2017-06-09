Belchertown man arrested in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown police have arrested a man in connection to the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver earlier this week.

In a release sent to 22News, Belchertown police say 20-year-old Aaron Dakota Fogg was arrested at his Belchertown home just after 7:00 Thursday night.

Fogg is accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint while he was making a delivery near Route 9 and Lake Drive on Tuesday. The delivery driver was unharmed, but Belchertown police said the suspect got away with some money.

Fogg is being charged with robbery while armed and masked and assault to rob while armed with a firearm. He is being held on $20,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

No one was injured in the incident.