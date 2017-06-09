Belchertown man arrested in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

Man is being held on $20,000 until his arraignment

By Published:

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown police have arrested a man in connection to the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver earlier this week.

In a release sent to 22News, Belchertown police say 20-year-old Aaron Dakota Fogg was arrested at his Belchertown home just after 7:00 Thursday night.

Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Belchertown

Fogg is accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint while he was making a delivery near Route 9 and Lake Drive on Tuesday. The delivery driver was unharmed, but Belchertown police said the suspect got away with some money.

Fogg is being charged with robbery while armed and masked and assault to rob while armed with a firearm. He is being held on $20,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

No one was injured in the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s