Agawam to start new trash collection in July

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live in the town of Agawam, you will soon be getting new trash and recycling bins if you haven’t already.

Brown bins for the trash, and brown bins with orange lids for the recycling. Mayor Richard Cohen told 22News that the trash pickup schedule will stay the same. Plus, you won’t have to separate your recycling into those old blue bins any longer.

“It’s all one stream, they don’t have to separate cardboard, they don’t have to separate plastic it’s all one, just dump all your recycling in,” said Mayor Cohen.

The town has already delivered more than 25% of the bins. Agawam residents should start using their new trash bins, the week of July 3rd.

The town also has a frequently asked questions section on their website, to answer other questions you  may have.

