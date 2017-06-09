5 Springfield residents arrested in large drug raid

All suspects are facing drugs and gun charges

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFEILD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five suspects were arrested in Springfield during a drug raid Thursday night, including a juvenile, in connection with drugs and three gun charges.

Sgt. John Delaney of the Springfield Police Department told 22News in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile, Arnoldo Vega, 30, Lizardo Vega, 31, Lizmarie Santana, 22 and Steven Nazario, 38, of Beacon Street, are facing charges including the possession of firearms, trafficking in Class A heroin, possession of marijuana with intention to distribute, among other serious charges.

Sgt. Delaney said during the raid at 33 Beacon Street, officers seized 105 grams of pure heroin, $6,793 in cash and 15 ounces of marijuana.

Delaney also said police found two handguns and a rifle, including a firearm stolen from Sacramento, California.

The five suspects are facing additional charges including two counts of improper storage of a firearm, possession of Ammo, violation of Drug Free School Zone and receiving stolen firearm.

All five are being held overnight and will be arraigned Friday morning in the Springfield District Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s