5 Springfield residents arrested in large drug raid

SPRINGFEILD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five suspects were arrested in Springfield during a drug raid Thursday night, including a juvenile, in connection with drugs and three gun charges.

Sgt. John Delaney of the Springfield Police Department told 22News in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile, Arnoldo Vega, 30, Lizardo Vega, 31, Lizmarie Santana, 22 and Steven Nazario, 38, of Beacon Street, are facing charges including the possession of firearms, trafficking in Class A heroin, possession of marijuana with intention to distribute, among other serious charges.

Sgt. Delaney said during the raid at 33 Beacon Street, officers seized 105 grams of pure heroin, $6,793 in cash and 15 ounces of marijuana.

Delaney also said police found two handguns and a rifle, including a firearm stolen from Sacramento, California.

The five suspects are facing additional charges including two counts of improper storage of a firearm, possession of Ammo, violation of Drug Free School Zone and receiving stolen firearm.

All five are being held overnight and will be arraigned Friday morning in the Springfield District Court.