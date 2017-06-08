WMass communities to receive funding for climate vulnerability preparedness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration has announced more than $1 million in funding to 71 communities through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program.

According to a release sent to 22News from Governor Charlie Baker’s office, the funding will be used to to provide communities with technical support, climate change data, and planning tools to identify hazards and develop strategies to improve resilience.

“Massachusetts is committed to combating and preparing for the impacts of climate change, and our Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program is designed to ensure our communities can work together on building resilience with the best planning tools, data and resources from the state,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are proud that so many of our cities and towns are involved and using their local knowledge and community strengths to partner with the Commonwealth.”

On the list of communities receiving grants are the western Massachusetts cities and towns of:

Ashfield & Conway: $20,000

Belchertown: $15,000

Buckland: $15,000

Charlemont: $15,000

Colrain: $15,000

Deerfield: $15,000

Holyoke: $26,000

Lanesborough: $15,000

Montague: $17,000

Northampton: $20,000

Springfield: $26,000

Ware: $17,000

The program is derived from Baker’s executive order that lays out a comprehensive approach to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard residents, communities and business from impacts of climate change, and build a more resilient state.

Upon completion of the program, the funded communities will be designated as Municipial Vulnerability Preparedness Program Communities. Boston, Cambridge, Salem, Somerville, and Swampscott have already achieved such designation.