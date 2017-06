WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department are looking for a suspect they say broke into an office on 75 Springfield Road.

The suspect allegedly broke into the Family Medicine office and stole about $400 on April, 15.

You are asked to call Westfield police at (413) 579-4825 or email a.cekovsky@cityofwestfield.org, if you recognize or have any information about the suspect.