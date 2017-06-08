UMass police warn students about schemers impersonating immigration officials

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – College campuses across the U.S. have reported that people are trying to impersonate immigration deportation officers. These people are calling and e-mailing college students, asking for their personal information.

Letters have been sent posing as legitimate government notices from the campaign “See Something, Say Something.”

The UMass Police Department posted this warning on their facebook page. None of their officers wanted to go on camera, but they told 22News that no UMass students have been the target of this scheme yet.

Police want students to know these three tips:

Do not make payments over the phone or in an e-mail.

Never sign documents you don’t understand.

Work with a licensed lawyer if you receive this material to prove if it’s fake.

It’s important to know ICE will never demand payments or ask for your personal information over the phone.

If you think you’ve received a fraudulent message, contact the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-232-8603.