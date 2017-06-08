Two western Massachusetts towns recognized for safe street designs

BOSTON (WWLP) – Smart Growth America has recognized the towns of Chester and Wales for leading policies that support safe, convenient and reliable street designs.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, the report was released Thursday, by the National Complete Streets Coalition in its “The Best Complete Street Policies of 2016.”

“We are proud that our efforts to promote Complete Streets designs throughout our local communities are receiving national recognition,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito stated in the news release. “Our administration is committed to working closely with cities and towns in pursuit of our mutual goals of safety and accessibility on our roadways since streets need to work for everyone, whether they are on foot, on a bike or in a vehicle.”

Other Massachusetts cities honored include Brockton, Hull, Mansfield, Sherborn, Bridgewater, Brookline, and Ayer.