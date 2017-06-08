Three day Holyoke festival returns this summer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrate Holyoke is back after a 10 year hiatus. The three day festival has been in works for months and will take place this year on August 25, 26 and 27.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse’s office, the festival is known to bring an estimate of 12,000 to 15,000 people downtown Holyoke.

“I’d like to thank the planning committee continuing to coordinate this event,” Mayor Morse stated in the news release. “When we restarted the event two years ago, I received a lot of feedback about how happy residents were to have a family-friendly place to bring their kids as well as an opportunity to enjoy the downtown area with food and entertainment.”

This year’s festival will include live musical performances, food and beverages from local restaurants, and goods from local artists.

The festivals committee is looking for alcohol distributors, food trucks, restaurateurs, artisans, nonprofits and community organizations. Applications are available at the mayor’s office or online with more information.