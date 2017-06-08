The CW Fall Premiere Dates

By Published:
The CW Springfield Fall Schedule

(CW) – The CW Network announces its Fall 2017 premiere dates and the network’s entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9.

On Monday, October 9, SUPERGIRL is back (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the thrilling new drama VALOR (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

THE FLASH races back for its fourth season Tuesday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the third season premiere of DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

RIVERDALE returns on its new night Wednesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the delicious high drama of the all new DYNASTY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

On Thursday, October 12, SUPERNATURAL (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) makes its season 13 debut paired with ARROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on its brand new night.

On Friday, October 13, The CW’s Golden Globe winners are back-to-back, with the season premieres of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) and JANE THE VIRGIN (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW will once again kick off its fall season with the exclusive telecast of the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, airing over two nights Wednesday, October 4 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Friday, October 6 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW’s Fall 2017 premiere schedule:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4
8:00-10:00pm                  IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6
8:00-10:00pm                  IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9
8:00-9:00pm                  SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm                VALOR (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10
8:00-9:00pm                  THE FLASH (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm                DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
8:00-9:00pm                  RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm                DYNASTY (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
8:00-9:00pm                  SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm                ARROW (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
8:00-9:00pm                 CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm                JANE THE VIRGIN (Season Premiere)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s