The CW Fall Premiere Dates

(CW) – The CW Network announces its Fall 2017 premiere dates and the network’s entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9.

On Monday, October 9, SUPERGIRL is back (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the thrilling new drama VALOR (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

THE FLASH races back for its fourth season Tuesday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the third season premiere of DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

RIVERDALE returns on its new night Wednesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the delicious high drama of the all new DYNASTY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

On Thursday, October 12, SUPERNATURAL (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) makes its season 13 debut paired with ARROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on its brand new night.

On Friday, October 13, The CW’s Golden Globe winners are back-to-back, with the season premieres of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) and JANE THE VIRGIN (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW will once again kick off its fall season with the exclusive telecast of the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, airing over two nights Wednesday, October 4 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Friday, October 6 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW’s Fall 2017 premiere schedule:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-10:00pm IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-10:00pm IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm VALOR (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm JANE THE VIRGIN (Season Premiere)