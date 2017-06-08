Springfield leaders form plan to end uptick in violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week alone, there were three separate shootings, two that resulted in homicides.

Mayor Domenic Sarno on Thursday, authorized what he’s calling a “full frontal attack on street gangs,” telling the Police Commissioner to do whatever it takes to end the violence.

Springfield city leaders joined the Urban League, NAACP, Clergy, and community members at the Rebecca Johnson School to come up with a plan to end the recent uptick in violence.

Several shootings this week have left some residents living in fear.

City Councilor Bud Williams told 22News, “Now they’re just doing things in broad daylight.” “It’s lawlessness, disregard for community, disregard for quality of life, and the citizens are really nervous and afraid and petrified.”

There were two deadly shootings in Springfield last weekend.

One of the victims was among three people shot outside at a State Street night club early Sunday morning.

Hours earlier, a victim was shot and killed at an apartment building on Worthington Street.

Police are still searching for suspects in those killings.

