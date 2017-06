SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to Watershop Pond early Thursday morning to rescue a man clinging to a log in the water.

SFD_HQ and SPD_HQ on scene Watershop Pond for boat rescue of a man stuck on a log — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) June 8, 2017

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the man claimed he entered the water because he feared he was being followed and stalked by a group of people.

The Rescue Squad was able to pull the man into their rescue boat safely around 3:00 a.m.

The rescue happened in the water behind the area of 70 Arcadia Boulevard.