Springfield DPW director attends national infrastructure meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials across the country met with President Donald Trump Thursday to discuss improvements to the federal infrastructure plan.

Projects like the I-91 reconstruction in Springfield, rely on government funding.

Springfield’s Departmet of Publuc Works Director, Chris Cignoli, was at the meeting with the President.

Cignoli said all states face problems, but it’s not one-thing-fits-all for the entire country.

“We do know that things need to be changed, because what’s happening in the state of Massachusetts or in the City of Springfield is not the same thing that’s happening in North Dakota,” Cignoli told 22News.

Government funding also goes toward bridge repair projects and road paving.

