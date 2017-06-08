Springfield Central High graduates say hello to next chapter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large crowd broke out into cheers and applause as Central High School students said goodbye to one chapter, and hello to the next.

The graduates filled Symphony Hall in Springfield, excited to receive their diplomas, but Thursday’s ceremony was also a time to reflect on a recent tragedy.

Three Central High students were killed in a car crash in January.

Assistant Principal Travis Reed told 22News, he’s inspired every day by the strength of his senior class.

“I’m very proud of my kids,” Reed said. “They showed such poise. They showed their emotions, they learned how to deal with something very grown up.”

More than 450 students received their high school diplomas, many of whom will go on to higher education or serve in the United States military.