SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick police and firefighters are involved in a rescue operation at the Congamond Lakes.

The Southwick Fire Department received a call for a possible drowning from a boat at the Middle Pond Thursday afternoon.

Southwick police dispatch told 22News that they are involved at an “attempt at a rescue” at the pond.

