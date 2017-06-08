Rachel’s Table celebrates 25 years with “Bountiful Bowls” event

22News anchor Barry Kriger emceed the event

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Music filled the room as Rachel’s Table celebrated its 25th year serving the community.

Rachel’s Table provides food and donations to local agencies and has served the hungry and homeless since 1992.

Thursday’s “Bountiful Bowls” event at Bay Path University featured 250 handmade bowls from students at Suffield Academy.

Among those honored was Andrea Goldstein, who told 22News that “Rachel’s Table” is a bright light in the community.

“We do not discriminate, we want to feed people all over this community and again it’s all about light, bringing light to darkness,” Goldstein said. “We want to bring some light.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Mayor Alex Morse declared June 8 as “Rachel’s Table” Day in Springfield and Holyoke.

