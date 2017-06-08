New Korean eatery open in downtown Springfield

Sun Kim Bop caters to lunch crowd

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was standing-room only as a long line of lunch crowd customers welcomed downtown Springfield’s newest eatery.

Sun Kim Bop restaurant on Main Street across from the MassMutual Center quietly opened two months ago, building up to its grand opening Thursday.

Customer John Abbott of Longmeadow told 22News that he has a good feeling that the changing downtown landscape will contribute to the success of this Korean restaurant.

“There’s more people, there’s more people working here than ten years ago. The atmosphere is better for young people, the guys I’m eating with, they weren’t here before. It’s cleaner, and there’s excitement because of the casino,” Abbott said.

In addition to their downtown Springfield lunch restaurant, Sun Kim Bop operates a food truck business in Amherst.

