MGM takes a step towards market-rate apartment deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Affordable housing promised by MGM moved one step closer to coming to downtown Springfield.

The Court Square Hotel on Elm Street has been vacant for years, but MGM Springfield wants to change that.

Opal Real Estate made a presentation to the casino oversight committee Thursday night, hoping to reach a deal with the MGM.

The Court Square Hotel would be converted into apartments, intended to benefit the entire community.

Seth Stratton, VP and General Counsel for MGM Springfield, told 22News, “It has the potential to be transformative. It’s right in the heart of the city. It’s right next to our exciting development, and we think it’s the last piece in an urban development story for Springfield.”

MGM is obligated to create 54 market-rate apartments in Springfield through the city’s host community agreement.

Thirty-five of those apartments will be at the old School Department building on State Street.