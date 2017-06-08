Man who escaped US on snowmobile gets 18 months in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A man who rode a rented snowmobile across the U.S. border into Canada in 2005 to avoid charges that he hid up to $4 million in cash after declaring bankruptcy has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Cyril Gordon Lunn was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after pleading guilty in January to concealing assets from his bankruptcy creditors and making a false statement under penalty of perjury.

Prosecutors say the 69-year-old Canadian citizen owned Cy Realty Corp., a construction and development business in Pepperell, Massachusetts.

He declared bankruptcy in 2001, but failed to disclose that he had stashed the money in Canadian banks.

In March 2005, Lunn rented a snowmobile in Presque Isle, Maine, and took a remote trail into New Brunswick. He remained a fugitive until last year.