Man shot by West Springfield police due in court

Use of force by West Springfield police currently under review

Jeremy Hollins of Fiskdale was arraigned in his hospital bed at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was shot by West Springfield police while they tried to capture him is due in court Thursday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy Hollins, of Fiskdale, is scheduled for a hearing in connection with his alleged role in the violent confrontation with West Springfield police back in April.

Hollins was arraigned from his hospital bed in his room at Baystate Medical Center on April 26. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Hollins on one count of attempted murder and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His bail was set at $10,000, and he was also ordered to stay drug and alcohol-free.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, officers tried to pull Hollins over on Memorial Avenue for traffic violations but he wouldn’t stop. The district attorney’s office says officers attempted to corner Hollins in a nearby apartment complex, but he got away after allegedly ramming his car into police cruisers, injuring two officers.

Police later found Hollins, who was allegedly hiding in an apartment stairwell after crashing his car into an apartment building. Police say Hollins lunged at them, which is why they shot him in the shoulder and the leg.

The use of force by West Springfield police in this incident is currently being reviewed.

