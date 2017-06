SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been taken into protective custody following a small fire at a home in Springfield’s South End Thursday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that the man suffered minor burns in the fire at 127 Mill Street. Leger said the fire involved a small pile of clothes on the floor of a second-story bedroom.

Leger said that the man was taken to the hospital, with police taking him into protective custody.