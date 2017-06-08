Jury selection begins in Matthew Slocum retrial

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The process begins of re-trying a Washington County man convicted of killing his family then setting the house on fire.

Matthew Slocum was found guilty of the 2011 crimes and was sentenced to 101 years in prison.

His retrial is now coming due to two words “yeah probably”.

Slocum’s lawyers successfully argued that response qualified as requesting counsel before being questioned about the case six years ago.

When he was tracked down in New Hampshire, Slocum told police he killed his mother, stepfather, and stepbrother before setting the house on fire.

Before he confessed, Slocum’s lawyer sent a letter to police saying he doesn’t want his client questioned without an attorney.

The case was first tried in Washington County but the retrial will play out in Albany County with the District Attorney’s Office serving as special prosecutor.

Opening statements are expected to start on Monday.