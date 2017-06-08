“It’s like being inside a horror movie;” Gypsy moth caterpillars refuse to go away

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The gypsy moth caterpillar infestation in eastern Hampden County refuses to go away.

“You have one on you right now…”

“Oh, Yuck! See what I mean, they’re everywhere,” cried out Deb Draper of Monson.

That’s no exaggeration, these fully grown gypsy moth caterpillars are everywhere and they’re too numerous to count. They’ve affected the quality of life of Deb Draper and her embattled family.

“I don’t know what to do. It’s like being inside a horror movie. They’re just everywhere. They fall out of the trees, they get into my hair, they get into my clothes, they crawl up my leg, they’re on my dog, they’re on my cat, they’re everywhere,” said Deb.

However, Deb Draper insists these intrusive caterpillars will not get the best of her. She’ll do all in her power to rid her property of these intruders. Hopefully before they destroy her infested oak tree, which she remains deeply concerned about.

