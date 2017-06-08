I-91 paving project to cause nighttime detours

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Paving a portion of Interstate 91 in Longmeadow and Springfield will cause some nighttime and early morning detours.

It is a nearly $9.5 million, five-mile paving project from just south of the Connecticut state line to just south of Exit 6 in Springfield. The detours will impact drivers on I-91 north between this Sunday and Thursday, June 15.

Northbound traffic in Longmeadow and Springfield will be detoured off the highway at Exit 3. Posted detour signs will direct you along East Columbus Avenue, where you will be able to get on Interstate 91 at Exit 9.

Here are the times that those detours will be in place:

Sunday, June 11: 8:00 P.M to 5:30 A.M.

Monday, June 12: 7:00 P.M. to 5:30 A.M.

Tuesday, June 13: 7:00 P.M. to 5:30 A.M.

Wednesday, June 14: 7:00 P.M. to 5:30 A.M.

Gary Roux, principal planner with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, told 22News that they have been keeping up-to-date on all of MassDOT’s work.

“The director of the MassHighway District 2 office Patrick Paul gave us a brief update on the project, and indicated that it is ahead of schedule, and that the contractor is scheduled to receive a bonus if they come in ahead of schedule,” Roux said.

Right now, the construction is in phase two. Drivers will be able to fully use the highway by the spring of next year.