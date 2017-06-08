Homelessness Resource Fair held in West Springfield

Sy Becker Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time, dozens of western Massachusetts social service agencies have joined together to prevent families from becoming homeless.

The Center for Human Development in West Springfield hosted the first-ever Homelessness Resource Fair. The agencies involved could help at-risk families cope with, for example, domestic violence, or how to get a job.

“You name it, we have in this room the organizations that are involved in helping to make families stable and prevent them from becoming homeless,” said Pamela Schwartz, director of the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness.

The Center for Human Development estimates that there are currently 500 homeless families living in western Massachusetts shelters right now.

For more information on resources to help the homeless, visit westernmasshousingfirst.org

