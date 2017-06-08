Greenhouse to be first tenant of new industrial park

The greenhouse is expected to be up and running by August.

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Work began on Thursday on the Wellspring Harvest greenhouse in Indian Orchard.

The company will be the first tenant in the new Indian Orchard Business Park located on Pinevale Street.

The location is where the old Chapman Valve Company plant stood.

“It is going to be a third of an acre hydroponic greenhouse,” co-owner Fred Rose explained. “It’s going to grow lettuce and greens for Baystate, plus schools and Big Y.”

Wellspring Harvest expects to start with five employees who would also share in the profits.

