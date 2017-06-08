Governor Baker declares June “LGBT Pride Month”

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker, House Speaker Robert DeLeo, and Senate President Stan Rosenberg declared June “L-G-B-T pride month” in the Commonwealth. The month of recognition will celebrate the impact of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in our communities.

JM Sorrell, spokesperson for Northampton Pride, told 22News, “I continue to have to pinch myself that I get to live in Massachusetts. We’re always ahead of the curve in progress on human rights and all manners. It just puts a smile on my face.”

June is a significant month to recognize the L-G-B-T community. In June 1969, the “Stonewall uprising” in New York was a turning point for the gay rights movement. Several pride parades are held in June. The Orlando Pulse nightclub shootings took place one year ago June 11th. It was on June 26th, 2015, the Supreme Court ruled to legalize same-sex marriage in all 50 states.

Massachusetts became the first state in the nation to issue same-sex marriage licenses in 2004.

Though President Obama declared each June as pride month, Massachusetts is one of the first to make an official state-wide proclamation. “It sounds like the governor is on the forefront of starting the revolution,” says Susan MacMillon.

Governor Baker says having June pride month is a victory for promoting equal rights. Our Senate President Stan Rosenberg is from Amherst. He said he’s thankful for this recognition, especially as a member of the L-G-B-T community.