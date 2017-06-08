Funeral for Kevin Burnham to be held Friday

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral Mass will be held Friday morning for a longtime Springfield police officer who died while still facing charges he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the department’s evidence locker.

Sampson Family Chapels is handling arrangements for retired officer Kevin Burnham, who died Monday. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia’s Church in Wilbraham, but there are no calling hours scheduled.

Burnham, a 43-year veteran of the department, was charged with larceny for allegedly stealing about $360,000 between 2009 and 2014. At the time, he was serving as the department’s narcotics evidence officer.

On Monday, Burnham was scheduled to be in court for a change-of plea hearing in the case, but he was not there at the scheduled time. About half an hour later, he was found unresponsive inside his Wilbraham home, and later died at Baystate Medical Center.

At the time of his retirement, which was before the accusations came to light, Burnham was the longest-serving member of the Springfield Police Department.

