Four dead in grocery store shooting

WBRE's Lauren Hensley Published: Updated:
Pennsylvania police say four people are dead after a murder-suicide inside an Eaton Township grocery store.

(WBRE) Four people, including the shooter, are dead in a shooting inside a Pennsylvania supermarket.

State Police are calling the shooting a murder-suicide.

Police were called to the Weis Market in Eaton Township around 1 am Thursday morning. The store was closed at the time.

Police say 24-year-old Randy Stair was inside the market working since 11:00 pm on Wednesday. About two hours later, he grabbed two pistol shotguns that he had with him in a duffle bag. They say he began shooting, ultimately killing three of his co-workers.

One witness was able to get out of the store and call 911.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2rF30a5

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s