Connecticut competition adds urgency to MGM construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It looks more likely that MGM Springfield will have competition from Connecticut. That makes fast construction more important.

Barring a high court ruling, and assuming Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy puts pen to paper, MGM will be dealing with a competing casino in East Windsor. Until now, MGM has been building while Connecticut has been debating.

Local residents told 22News that this step forward from our neighbors to the south makes it more important that MGM opens its doors first, and they got a good head start.

“I think it does, but you really can’t do too much about speeding it up, based on what I know about construction. If that one gets built first, people will go down there until this one gets built, and they’ll stop going down there and go to the closer one,” Stephen Bode of West Springfield said.

MGM Spokesperson Carole Brennan released the following statement to 22News:

“Progress continues daily on the interior and exterior features of all MGM Springfield structures. We look forward to working on exciting design elements of our downtown casino resort. Stay tuned for some great announcements on our amenities as we move close to our 2018 grand opening.”

Meanwhile, MGM, who was hoping to bid for a casino license in Connecticut, says they will continue their fight in court.