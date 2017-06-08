Comey – “Lies, plain and simple”

(NBC News) Former F.B.I. Director James Comey shared Thursday his version of contacts with the president regarding the Russia investigation ahead of his firing.

“I can’t say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that’s a conclusion I’m sure the special counsel will work towards to try to understand what the intention was there, and whether that’s an offense,” Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In prepared testimony, Comey said President Trump asked him to pledge his loyalty.

He also said he was prompted to speak out after his firing due to the way the White House portrayed his dismissal.

“The administration then chose to defame me, and more importantly the F.B.I. by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly lead, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader. Those were lies, plain and simple, and I am so sorry the F.B.I workforce had to hear them and I’m so sorry the American people were told them.”

The White House says the president feels vindicated after seeing Comey’s opening statement and it proves he was not a target of the Russia investigation.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2rQksH6