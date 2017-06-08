Chilling confession leads to child’s body

(KSDK) A man arrested in Las Vegas could face charges in connection with the child’s body found in a detached garage in Centreville, Illinois, Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Jason Quate, 34, was arrested after his wife left their home in Las Vegas and fled to a women’s shelter. She told police he was sex trafficking her for the last two years and, while living in Illinois, had killed one of their children.

She told police they had lived in Centreville with their three children, whom Quate had abused. She said Quate killed one of their children and left the body in a container in the garage of a Centreville home.

Investigators found the child’s body Tuesday.

