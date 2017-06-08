Chicopee PD: Man violated trespass order, threatened restaurant staff

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who Chicopee police say has an active trespass order prohibiting him from visiting the city’s 99 Restaurant was arrested Wednesday for going there and threatening staff.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News when 46-year-old Anthony Rivera was asked to leave the 555 Memorial Drive restaurant, he screamed at employees and customers. Rivera also allegedly threatened to become violent if anyone called police.

Wilk said officers later found Rivera at his home on Memorial Drive, where he admitted to police that he knew he was trespassing. He was arrested and is being charged with intimidation of a witness, trespassing, and threatening to commit a crime.

He was held overnight on a $250 bail until his arraignment Thursday morning.