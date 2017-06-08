Carfentanil sparks concern among police; public health community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Police are warning residents about the presence of an extremely deadly new drug on the streets.

Carfentanil samples discovered in Brockton and Quincy have both the police and the public health community on alert.

Drug samples thought to be Heroin, tested positive for Carfentanil. Another powerful Opioid drug. It’s 100 times more powerful than Fentanyl. It’s used to sedate elephants. Known as the elephant drug, those who use it call it “Dumbo.” All it takes is three salt sized grains to kill you.

“It’s just absolutely crazy that such a powerful potent drug like a tranquilizer like that would be used for recreational use. People are dying every day,” said Alicia Patterson of Springfield.

A fact Maria Silva of Right Choice Health Group in the Liberty Medical Arts building in Springfield knows all too well. She told 22News NARCAN can still be used, but it might be too late.

“The chances of survival are very minimal because of the type of drug it is. Yes, you will be treated the same way, the response will be the same, but the consequences may not be,” said Maria Silva of Right Choice Health Group in Springfield.

Carfentanil looks just like heroin. It’s often laced with other drugs and it can be absorbed into the bloodstream just by touching it.

“It’s not something that I want children to be in touch with. That is something that is a fatal overdose instantly, especially if it is stronger than heroin and Fentanyl. That’s insane,” said Xavier Molina of Springfield.

State Police say the majority of Carfentanil in the United State comes from Mexico and China, and because it can kill you just by touching it, state police are warning first responders not to field test any drug that may be Carfentanil.