Boston police officer arrested robbery suspect during coffee run

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer making a coffee run ended up arresting a robbery suspect.

Police say the officer stopped at a Dunkin’ Donuts Wednesday when a man walked in, asking to use the restroom.

The officer left with his order and started walking toward his cruiser when an employee burst out and shouted the same man was robbing the store.

Police say the officer dropped his coffee and ran to the front entrance. He met the 51-year-old man at the entrance, who was holding a brown paper bag containing several hundred dollars.

The man has been charged with unarmed robbery and threats to do bodily harm. Police say the Dunkin’ Donuts employees replaced the officer’s coffee.