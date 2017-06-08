Alleged Springfield drug dealer arrested during deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police say they interrupted an alleged drug deal in the middle of an alleyway Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says a rock of crack was still in 35-year-old Samuel Hayes‘ hand when officers approached him and his alleged customer behind 31 Fort Pleasant Avenue.

Delaney said officers from the street crime unit allegedly found two more crack rocks and 11 bags of “Addicted” heroin in Hayes’ possession, as well as $172 in cash. He was arrested without incident and is being charged with possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute.

Delaney said Hayes was bailed out Wednesday night but is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Thursday morning.