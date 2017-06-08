8-year-old suicide victim exhumed

Investigators hope tablet buried with boy will yield more clues regarding his death.

(WLWT) Four months after his death, Ohio’s Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has exhumed the grave of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye.

The family asked a coroner to re-examine his grave in hopes of finding new information as to why the Carson Elementary School student ended his life.Gabe was buried with his iPad-like tablet, investigators said. Authorities said they wanted to examine his tablet.

The family of the 8-year-old said he was buried with the tablet “to make sure he had something to play with in heaven.”

His parents blamed bullying for the child’s death.

The coroner confirms that the tablet was removed and the boy’s body was not disturbed. The grave has since been restored.

