2 arrested following multi-state ATM break-in investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested Thursday morning in connection to a multi-state ATM break-in investigation. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Jamie Garcia and Marquan Moriarty, both 22 and of Springfield, were arrested as police executed search warrants at around 6:00 A.M. The suspects are now facing charges ranging from possession of burglarious tools to arson.

According to Leydon, police had been investigating ATM break-ins in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, as well as burglaries in Indian Orchard and Wilbraham. After a 12-month investigation by numerous law enforcement agencies, police received search warrants Thursday for homes in Ludlow and Springfield.

Garcia was arrested in Ludlow, where police allegedly found a .40 caliber handgun and various tools that are used in break-ins. In Springfield, where Moriarty was arrested, police found burglarious tools and torches.

“I would like to thank all agencies involved in this agency, specifically Springfield Police Detective Louis Adames who should be commended for his professional and tireless investigation over the past 12 months,” District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a news release sent to 22News. “These arrests are an example of the exemplary police work done to promote public safety every day by our local police departments in Hampden County.”

Moriarty is facing the following charges:

Breaking and entering at night to commit a felony

Malicious damage over $250 (2 counts)

Arson

Possession of burglarious tools

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle (2 counts)

Attempted breaking and entering at night to commit a felony

Garcia faces these charges:

Possession of a firearm (2 nd offense)

offense) Possession of burglarious tools

Arson

Moriarty will be arraigned in Springfield District Court, while Garcia’s arraignment is set for Palmer District Court.