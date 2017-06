Hadley, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a water main break on route 9.

The eastbound lanes between Bay Road and West Street have been closed.

According to the Hadley Police Department, the Department of Public Works called them in around 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the report.

There is a detour posted directing traffic to Bay Road while DPW works to fix the water break.

The closure is expected to be fixed by tomorrow morning’s commute.