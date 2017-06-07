Veteran to be arraigned on bomb possession, threat charges

Police found pipe bombs in the man's car and home

By Published:
(WWLP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who led West Springfield police on a chase that ended in a standoff on Route 5 last month is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hampden Superior Court.

Robert Decoteau, III was originally scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but it was postponed. He’s been indicted by a grand jury on seven criminal counts, including five counts of possessing an incendiary device, and two making a false bomb threat.

Continuing Coverage: West Springfield bomb threat

Decoteau was arrested following the May 1 standoff on Route 5, after police found several pipe bombs in his vehicle. Police also found another device inside his Russell home.

 

