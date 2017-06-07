Two men arrested in connection with Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested in Springfield Tuesday night shortly after a 21-year-old was shot on Burr Street.

Acccording to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, officers were called to the area of 70 Burr Street just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. There, he says officers found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where Delaney says he is in good condition.

Witnesses allegedly told the officers they saw a silver car leave the area after the shooting. Soon after, Delaney says officers began following a car that matched the witness’ description before pulling it over on Sycamore Street.

Officers allegedly found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the car, as well as crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and packaged marijuana. As a result, 29-year-old Maurice Baker, of Springfield, and 42-year-old Rafael Boynton, of East Hartford, Connecticut, were arrested.

The two men are being charged with:

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of ammo

Possession of a Class B substance with the intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm with prior violent offenses

Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News Tuesday night that neither the suspects nor the victim were cooperating with police, and said the victim was a known gang member.

Delaney says additional charges are possible as the major crime unit continues to investigate the shooting.