WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Donald Trump has announced his choice to become the new FBI director.

The president tweeted Wednesday morning that he is nominating Christopher A. Wray to lead the agency. Wray is a former Justice Department official who had served as a lawyer for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

The FBI director’s position became vacant after Trump fired James Comey in early May.