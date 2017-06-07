Summer cookout etiquette

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The weather is finally getting warmer, so we will soon be outside enjoying cookouts with family and friends! Karen Thomas, a Certified Etiquette Expert from CTEtiquette.com told us all the dos and don’ts of barbecues.

DOs

For the host:
-Provide the main food items and drinks
-Provide sunscreen & bug repellent
-Socialize with guests

For the guests:
-Arrive on Time
-Bring a Hostess Gift
-Volunteer to assist

DON’Ts

-Bring extra people without asking
-Drink too much
-Impose food allergies on others
-Forget to RSVP
-Be the last to leave

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s