Summer cookout etiquette

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The weather is finally getting warmer, so we will soon be outside enjoying cookouts with family and friends! Karen Thomas, a Certified Etiquette Expert from CTEtiquette.com told us all the dos and don’ts of barbecues.

DOs

For the host:

-Provide the main food items and drinks

-Provide sunscreen & bug repellent

-Socialize with guests

For the guests:

-Arrive on Time

-Bring a Hostess Gift

-Volunteer to assist

DON’Ts

-Bring extra people without asking

-Drink too much

-Impose food allergies on others

-Forget to RSVP

-Be the last to leave