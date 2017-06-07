Summer cookout etiquette

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The weather is finally getting warmer, so we will soon be outside enjoying cookouts with family and friends! Karen Thomas, a Certified Etiquette Expert from CTEtiquette.com told us all the dos and don’ts of barbecues.
DOs
For the host:
-Provide the main food items and drinks
-Provide sunscreen & bug repellent
-Socialize with guests
For the guests:
-Arrive on Time
-Bring a Hostess Gift
-Volunteer to assist
DON’Ts
-Bring extra people without asking
-Drink too much
-Impose food allergies on others
-Forget to RSVP
-Be the last to leave