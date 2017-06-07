Strawberries coming in late this season

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – If strawberries could speak, they would give a perfectly plausible excuse for being so late to ripen this season.

A 22News visit to Nourse Farms in Whately revealed a large crop of strawberries only now beginning to turn a shade of pink. Noruse Farms’ Amanda Emond told 22News that the weather has delayed the normal ripening schedule for June strawberries.

“Very chilly and a little wet, overcast, so we’re a little behind- but it looks like a beautiful crop,” Emond said.

Nourse Farms expects to have its farm stand open within two weeks, when all of its strawberries are expected to have turned a deep rose-colored red.