South Hadley & Granby help low-income families fix homes

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It can cost a family a fortune to fix a building code violation on their home. That’s why the Pioneer Valley Planning commission created the Housing Rehabilitation Assistance program. It uses $174,000 of federal grant money to pay for renovations for low-income families in South Hadley and Granby.

South Hadley town administrator Michael Sullivan told 22News, “It’s all part of our attempt in South Hadley to attack that abandonment and blight problem from a number of different directions.”

Families are awarded an average 30-thousand dollars to make repairs, depending on the extent of the damage to their home. This includes replacing windows, porches, and insulation.

The home at 2 Grant Street had their roof repaired for $30,000 because of this grant. Town Administrator Michael Sullivan says these renovations, aren’t just great for the homeowners, but they’re also great for the community.”

“Neighbors may not be able to qualify for this,” said Sullivan, “but they benefit from the investment in that particular property. That house being repaired then adds value to all the neighbors around them.”

There’s enough money left in the budget to fix 12 South Hadley homes and 9 Granby homes. Sullivan said they have until October to review all applicants and award the grants, before that money is sent back to the government.

Click here to see if you qualify for this grant, and for the application.