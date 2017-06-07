Recent rain causes some flooding at the Oxbow

Hampshire County has received over 2 inches of rainfall in June so far.

Alessandra Martinez

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The water levels were extremely high at the Oxbow on Wednesday afternoon.

That’s because it took all morning for the water up North to make its way South down the Connecticut River.

When it finally arrived, the river’s water level rose by a foot. The dock was flooded, preventing boaters from getting to their boats.

Oxbow workers like Mike Chapdelaine quickly had to makeshift a new dock with a ladder and plywood for boaters to get across.

They were successful, and are hopeful the water will level out for the rest of this week.

“I think it’s going to drop by the weekend,” Chapdelaine said. “We’re going to hope for that, and then everyone can walk out onto their docks. If not, if it’s still high, they’re just going to have a long walk to their boat.”

Hopefully, they can make the walk, because nearly half of the parking lot was also flooded.

Last June, we had just over 2.5 inches of rain. This year, only 7 days into the month, the area has already had a little over 2 inches of rainfall.

