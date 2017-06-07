Powerball tickets sell fast as drawing nears

The lump-sum cash option is $235 million

By Published:

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A $375 million jackpot had lottery machines working overtime today, as people rushed to stores to purchase their Powerball tickets, ahead of tonight’s drawing.

Powerball tickets were selling fast in Southwick. As people hoped “luck” would be on their side.

One Southwick lottery player said he’d be generous if he hit all six numbers.

“Well if I hit it all, I’ll guarantee a 100 percent, I’ll keep one million for myself and donate the rest to the food bank of Massachusetts,” David Eckenrod of Southwick told 22News.

The lump-sum cash option on the grand prize is an estimated $235 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s