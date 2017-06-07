Powerball tickets sell fast as drawing nears

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A $375 million jackpot had lottery machines working overtime today, as people rushed to stores to purchase their Powerball tickets, ahead of tonight’s drawing.

Powerball tickets were selling fast in Southwick. As people hoped “luck” would be on their side.

One Southwick lottery player said he’d be generous if he hit all six numbers.

“Well if I hit it all, I’ll guarantee a 100 percent, I’ll keep one million for myself and donate the rest to the food bank of Massachusetts,” David Eckenrod of Southwick told 22News.

The lump-sum cash option on the grand prize is an estimated $235 million.