Powerball jackpot $375 million for Wednesday’s drawing

(WWLP) – Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot has increased to $375 million with a cash option of $235.4 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been hit since April 1, causing the winnings to grow larger with each Wednesday and Saturday drawing.

Wednesday’s jackpot is the second highest since the $435 million jackpot won on February 22. It’s nowhere near as high as the largest Powerball jackpot of all time, however, which stands strong at $1.586 billion.

The winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. Tickets for the multi-state game are $2 each and must be purchased by 9:50 p.m.