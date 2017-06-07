Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown police are searching for a man who they say robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to a Belchertown police news release sent to 22News, at around 9:30 P.M., officers received a report of a delivery driver who had been robbed. The driver told police that he was making a delivery near Route 9 and Lake Drive, when he was confronted by a man who showed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect made off with a small amount of cash, and the driver was not hurt.

The alleged attacker is described as a dark-skinned man, about 17-20 years old and heavyset, standing between 5’8” and 5’9” tall.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Belchertown Police at (413) 323-6685.