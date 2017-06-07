Pittsfield police searching for missing teens

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for three missing teens.

Pittsfield Police say they’re looking for 17-year-old Allison Olbrych and 15-year-old Alexis Trask, who may be together.

Olbrych is described as being 5’6″, 155 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a lower lip piercing and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and white patterned sweatpants.

Trask is described as being 5’5″, 145 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blueish gray pants and a long sleeved shirt with “Devil Wears Prada” on the front.

Police say the two could be together, but may also be separate in the areas of Pittsfield, Springfield, Monson, Wilbraham, and Albany.

The police department is also searching for 15-year-old Trinity Swegel who is described as being 5’1″ and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray top with light blue ripped jeans.

If you see any of the girls or have any information, you’re asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.