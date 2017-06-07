Overnight lane closure on I-91 north

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will close the right lane of I-91 northbound from 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 7.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, the lane closure will allow crew members to finish barrier work.

No detours are required and the Exit 8 off-ramp for I-291 eastbound will remain open.

MassDOT is advising drivers to plan for additional travel time through the area.

Drivers should follow the reduced speed limit and use caution.